You wouldn’t say it right away, but here is a real Veyron killer.

A Lamborghini described as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, we don’t often hear that. Yet that’s exactly how this black Gallardo is described in the ad. And guess what? It’s still right. This Lambo is really a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Of course, anyone can see that this is not a slow car. If you know a little about cars you can even see that it should have somewhere between 500 and 570 horsepower. Yet everyone will be horribly mistaken about the actual speed of this car.

This Gallardo is far from original. In fact, the 5.0 liter V10 that was originally in it has completely disappeared. Instead, it now has the 5.2 liter V10 from the Huracán, including the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The V10 from the Huracán has also not been left as standard. Here are two fat Garrett turbos screwed up, as is often done in the US. You can make it as crazy as you want. It shows again: this twin-turbo Gallardo now has 1,750 hp. Seventeen hundred and fifty!

If you do a license plate check, you will still see 500 hp, but this car has three times as much power. Even if you measure the power at the wheels, because then you still end up with 1,515 hp.

With such an increase in power, you naturally have to replace more than just the engine block itself. This twin-turbo Gallardo is equipped with a huge laundry list of new parts. Part of it comes from the Huracán and more modern Gallardos. Of course, countless aftermarket parts have also been used and various parts that have been custom made.

Upgrades include a Dodson clutch, custom intercooler with 22 liter tank, custom exhaust system and LP560 brakes. For the full list of upgrades, please refer to the Marketplace advertisement.

In any case, it is clear that a lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into this project. According to the seller, the entire conversion took seven years and the project was only completed this month.

Due to the weather conditions, no Dragy measurement has yet been made, so the result of all efforts is not yet known. There is already race rubber underneath, in the form of Toyo R888R tires. According to the seller, the twin-turbo Gallardo is expected to be a full second faster than a Veyron from 100 to 200 km/h.

It is an original Dutch Gallardo, with about 60,000 km on the clock. Although all of that is of secondary importance with a car like this. Nice to mention: this car comes from January 2004 and is therefore the oldest Gallardo on a Dutch registration. It must have been one of the first copies in the Netherlands at the time (if not the first).

It may be the oldest Gallardo in the Netherlands, but it is the most expensive. The seller asks € 249,950 for it on Marktplaats. That’s a lot of money for a 2004 Gallardo. Anyway, a Veyron killer can cost a bit.

This article This anonymous Gallardo on Marktplaats has 1,750 (!) hp appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#anonymous #Gallardo #Marktplaats