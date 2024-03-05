













This anime finally arrives on Netflix after months of its premiere in Japan









Pokémon Horizons It is one of the most anticipated anime series because it no longer follows the adventures of Ash and Pikachu and focuses more on the new creatures that we met in the Paldea region that appear in the Scarlet and Violet video games. Now, almost a year after its premiere in Japan, Pokémon Horizons finally arrives on Netflix.

Pokémon Horizons will premiere on March 7 on Netflix and tells us how 2 young adventurers discover new lands, ancient mysteries and new Pokémon that have not been seen before.

What is Pokémon Horizons about?

Pokémon Horizons It is the 26th season of the anime that began in the distant 1997 and now tells us the story of two new protagonists: Liko and Roy, who team up with the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group of adventurers who explore various regions of the world, including Paldea.

The arrival of this anime is not only accompanied by new heroes, there are also the villains who are known as the Explorers who are in search of the necklace that Liko is wearing, which hides a mystery that everyone wants to know.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Accompanied by Captain Pikachu, Lyko and Roy will face all kinds of challenges in an adventure that has been available in Japan for a while and that we will soon see through the Netflix service.

A year of anime on Netflix

In addition to the arrival of Pokémon Horizons, Netflix continues to expand its anime catalog in an interesting way that we should not lose sight of. Technically, they continue to publish new episodes of One Piece frequently. They also premiered an original production in Delicious in Dungeon.

Then, the streaming service also put the Maboroshi series in its catalog in mid-January. In the same month he added The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. In May we will enjoy TP Bon, the second season of Blood of Zeus. Ultraman Rising, Rising Impact will arrive in June and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will arrive in October.

What do you think of these anime catalogs that will be added to Netflix in the coming months?

