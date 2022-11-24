This must be every detailer’s dream: to unearth a car that was once stored virtually new and restore it to factory condition. This 1994 Mazda RX-7 FD was only used for a few years before being locked up for a very long hibernation. After 23 years in the garage, it can finally go outside.

The owner bought the RX-7 completely new from the dealer and drove it about 14,000 kilometers. One day the owner decided to see how much puff the 1.3-liter Wankel engine had and pedaled it up to 140 mph. That turned out to be a bit too much and the owner parked the car in his garage because he thought it was ‘too scary’. After that he never looked back at the car.

The car has never been forgotten, so you may not call it a full-fledged barn find, but the RX-7 has not received much attention in the past 23 years. The guests of WD Detailing get to work with the car to restore it to its full glory. Check out the satisfying result below. Don’t feel like waiting? Then skip to 27 minutes.