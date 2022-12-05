Akrapovic is known for noisy exhausts, but now also comes with a spoiler.

We know the brand of course from the exhausts. Akrapovic is from Slovenia and started making motorcycle exhausts in 1990. It was not until 2010 that they also started doing this for cars, and not without success. Now they take the next step and come up with a spoiler.

Akrapovic spoiler

Well, or an exhaust brand should do that? Time will tell. The fact is that there is a lot of money to be made and perhaps that is one of the reasons why Akrapovic takes this step. It is a small step: the spoiler only comes for the BMW M3 (G80) and the M4 (G82).

The wing is made of lightweight carbon fiber and designed with attention to detail. Akrapovic reports that the weave in the carbon matches the same directional pattern available on the optional carbon diffuser for the cars. The spoiler is finished with a high-gloss finish to stand out. Of course people have to see that you have another spoiler.

Form

You don’t just buy such a wing for the looks. The shape must therefore contribute to the aerodynamics of the car. The wing is adapted to the lines of both BMWs and mounted on two brackets with gooseneck design. These are made from lightweight CNC machined aluminum.

The purpose of the wing is to create extra stability at higher speeds. This is because the wing creates additional downforce. It is not clear whether you will actually notice this in practice, but it will be minimal. Still, every little bit helps.

According to Akrapovic, the spoiler will not cause any extra noise and that is different with the brand. The spoiler is adjustable on three levels, you have to do this manually. The three settings concern less or more downforce or is based on your own needs.

We don’t know what the wing will cost. We can conclude that it is a wing that is not completely over the top (which is good), but whether you really need it on an already potent BMW…

