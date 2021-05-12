The Taiwanese authorities announced that all the pilots of their main airline, China Airlines, they will have to spend 14 days in quarantine in an attempt to stop an outbreak of coronavirus among the workers of the airline company.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the outbreak was detected last month in a hotel From the airport Taipei Taoyuan International, where the company’s pilots usually stay.

At the moment they have been confirmed 35 cases related to this outbreak, among pilots and hotel employees, which raised the number of infections in this destination to 1,199.

People eat at tables separated by plastic partitions. Photo REUTERS / Ann Wang

Therefore, the Minister of Health, Chen Shih Chung, explained that the only way to break the chain of transmission is to quarantine all the pilots who are currently on the island, according to information from the South China Morning Post.

“This will have a impact on the airline, its passengers and flights, as well as about the crew. But for security reasons we cannot do anything else, “he said.

Pilots will not be able to leave the quarantine until they have tested negative. Authorities believe that the pilots were infected abroad, but that the virus later spread locally.

The company

China Airlines is, together with EVA Air, the main airline operator on the island.

Although in the beginning it located its operations center at Taipei Songshan Airport, currently its headquarters are located at Taoyuan International Airport, also in Taipei.

Check in at the Taiwan airport. Photo EFE / EPA / DAVID CHANG

In normal times, it usually operates more than 1,400 weekly flights to more than 100 cities around the world.

In 2019 it celebrated its 60 years of operations.

(With information from EuropaPress)