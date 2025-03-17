Although we are still in the month of March, there is not much left for the arrival of good weather and taking into account how we have been spending in recent years, we can ensure that the air-conditioning It will become one of the most prominent protagonists of summer.

Again it will be an indispensable element in our homes and homes, and the big brands know it, so they have to continue innovating in the development of these devices. Therefore, LG has a new air conditioning that directs the cold towards the people you detect.

Artcool Ai Air: This is how the new intelligent air conditioning of LG works

Baptized as Artcool Ai AirIt has a design in a black mirror finish with a “grid structure in multiple lines” and a front outlet to distribute the air flow. Although its particular characteristic is that it can detect people’s position in a room and direct the air flow directly to them Thanks to the improvement of its energy efficiency.

Artcool Ai Air LG





It is true that the Korean company has not specified what technology uses for it, but since The Verge comment that normal would be the radar detection mmwavewhich would be so sensitive as to detect to the respiratory rate of a person. Also, according to LGtheir temperature sensors are capable of detect when a window opens.

Artcool Ai Air LG





Once you do, you can Automatically activate energy saving mode To stop manufacturing cold air, preventing it from escaping outside. At the moment, from the firm They have not confirmed a price or availability From Artcool ai Air.

Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.