Winnow is an old agricultural term that means to separate the wheat from the chaff or to separate the good from the bad. It’s also the name of a smart trash can, powered by artificial intelligence, designed to recognize and monitor what is thrown away with machine learning technology that helps identify and prevent avoidable waste.

Winnow AI consists of a camera, a scale and an artificial intelligence chip that captures images of food waste and identifies types and quantities. Each discarded item is assigned a cost based on pricing data stored in the cloud. Kitchen teams receive real-time information on food waste and send detailed reports the next day.

He device It is equipped with a camera that captures an image each time the container is used. With the initial help of the kitchen staff, the algorithm winnow Learn to identify the different types of food in each garbage container and then weigh the volume of each type.

After determining the value of the food scraps, the smart device calculates the cost of each discarded load and adds it to the total waste bill. This provides chefs with the information needed to drive improvements in their production processes to reduce food waste by up to half, saving money and reducing their environmental footprint at the same time. Simple and intuitive, the Winnow system has been designed specifically for high-traffic kitchens.

Humanity wastes a fifth of available food Every year, each person wastes an average of 132 kilograms of food globally. In Latin America and the Caribbean the figure reaches 95 kilograms and the average for the European continent is 71.25 kg.

Those responsible for Winnow They claim that food waste can be reduced by up to 8% each year, which could make a big difference to the bottom line of any food operation. The high-tech device has been deployed in restaurant kitchens, caterers, cruise ships, casinos and hotels around the world, including Ikea stores, in a bid to reduce food waste. According to this case studyIkea restaurants in the United Kingdom have managed to reduce their waste by up to 75%

Marriott hotels are also taking an important step in sustainability by implementing Winnow technology in 53 hotels in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Nordic countries. In the first half of 2024, Marriott achieved a 25% reduction in food waste. With Winnow AI, the hotel group aims for a 50% reduction by 2025.

Joanna Chugh, area vice president for the UK, Ireland and Nordics at Marriott International, highlighted the importance of menu engineering: “We’re looking at what’s worked best, what minimizes waste… If you see waste going too many foods from specific dishes, you know you are serving too much from the beginning.”