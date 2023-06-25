Monday evening and into the night to Tuesday it will remain dry almost everywhere and with a slowly decreasing wind it will cool down to 13 to 15 degrees in the west and to 10 to 12 degrees in the east. Especially Tuesday in the afternoon some showers will move across the country.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun, clouds and a few showers spread across the country. The mercury rises to 24 or 25 degrees. It is also (slightly) changeable during the closing days of June and in the first weekend of July. The sun shines regularly, but from time to time areas with rain or a few showers also cross the country. The chance of rain is particularly high on Thursday and Saturday. It will be between 20 and 25 degrees. This makes it a fraction softer than the 19 to 23 degrees that is usual at this time of year.

“The temperature, despite the fact that it is a lot lower, will still be pleasant at 20 to 24 degrees. These are values ​​that are still slightly above the usual temperature for the end of June,” says Klaassen. “We can therefore only conclude that the weather picture can best be characterized as typical Dutch summer weather with occasional showers, but also regular Sun.”