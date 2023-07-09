UPDATEThe KNMI issues code orange for Sunday afternoon and evening due to thunderstorms, wind gusts and hailstones as big as golf balls. The warning applies to the south and east of the Netherlands and can have a major impact on the festivals that are planned. The organizations of Bospop and Awakenings will decide on Sunday morning whether the festivals can continue.



Jul 9 2023

Temperatures will also rise sharply on Sunday and it can quickly reach 30 degrees. In the morning it will already feel very stuffy, Weeronline warns.

Strong thunderstorms will cross from Belgium from the beginning of the afternoon. In addition, hailstones can fall as large as golf balls. Although they will fall very locally, says Weeronline. According to the KNMI, strong wind gusts of 75 to 100 kilometers per hour can also occur. It is still unclear where the heavy showers will fall. In the provinces of Limburg, North Brabant, Gelderland and Overijssel, the KNMI issues code orange on Sunday afternoon, code yellow applies in the rest of the country.

Camping guests

The organization of blues rock festival Bospop in Weert in Limburg called on camping guests on Saturday to secure their tents properly and to take down any party tents. The board of the festival also asks visitors to bring unnecessary items to their car and to clear away all loose items.

The many thousands of visitors to this 41st edition of Bospop will be kept informed via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, among others, according to the organization. “We have been informed about possible heavy gusts of wind in Weert on Sunday, July 9 from 4 p.m. Bospop is closely following developments.” Together with board members of Bospop and the mayor of Weert, the North Limburg Security Region keeps an overview. On Sunday morning, it will be considered whether Bospop should be terminated prematurely.

Hilvarenbeek in Brabant is the last day of the techno festival Awakenings. Code orange also applies there on Sunday afternoon. The organization will provide an update on the weather forecast before 10 a.m.

In Kraggenburg, near Emmeloord in the north of Flevoland, the Wildeburg festival celebrates its third and final day. The festival site will open at 10 a.m., but the organization advises campers to properly secure their tents and will release a new update at 12 p.m.

Shows Suzan & Freek cancelled

The second day of Het Grote Kinderfeest in Arnhem – 10,000 visitors expected – has also been cancelled. The organization, Celebrate IED!, announced this early Sunday morning. “Your safety is our top priority and we don’t want to take any risks.”

Photo for illustration. Lightning above the southeast of North Brabant. © Hollandse Hoogte / Rob Engelaar



What is code orange? The KNMI has four color codes: green, yellow, orange and red. Code orange means: be prepared. There is a great chance of dangerous or extreme weather with a major impact and a risk of damage, injury or a lot of nuisance. This could be local. Code orange can be issued 24 hours in advance if the chance of extreme weather is 60 percent or more.’ With code yellow, people must be alert, because there is a ‘possible chance of dangerous weather’.

On the road

The showers can also affect train traffic. NS advises travelers to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and to consult the journey planner.

Temperatures will also exceed 30 degrees in Belgium and France this weekend. Due to the warming of the lower air layers, the air starts to rise and a small low-pressure area forms on the ground. Less warm air is coming in from the west behind the cold front, which in turn collides with the warmer air type, according to Weerplaza. The interface between these two air types causes the formation of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Bathers on the beach of Zandvoort. © ANP / ANP



