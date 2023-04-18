The wild price increases for classic cars seem to be behind us, but there is absolutely no question of a decrease across the board. In fact, if you buy the right car, you can still count on price increases of tens of percent. These are the biggest risers and fallers in classics in the past four years.
Eric Kouwenhoven
Latest update:
07:45
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#affordable #classic #car #increased #percent #years
Leave a Reply