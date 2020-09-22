Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam have been in discussion for a long time for the upcoming film Dasavi. At the same time, news is coming that the entry of actress Nimrat Kaur is going to be done in this film. He is the same Nimrat Kaur, who has previously won a lot of accolades by working in films like ‘Airlift’ with Akshay Kumar and ‘Lunchbox’ with Irrfan Khan. Nimrat has been missing from the silver screen for the past several years. Now this is a big news for his fans.

According to sources, Yami Gautam’s name has already been finalized with Abhishek Bachchan in the film ‘Dasavi’. In such a situation, Nimrat Kaur is being taken for the second actress. The team of director Dinesh Vijan does not want to leave any stone unturned to make this film, so everything is being worked on reliably from the script to the cast. However, so far there has been no official announcement from the makers of the film regarding the name of Nimrat Kaur.

Let us tell you that apart from the film ‘Dasavi’, the name of Nimrat Kaur has also appeared for a film of Shahrukh Khan production. According to sources, King Khan’s production house Red Chillies is in the process of making a thriller film in which Nimrat and Arjun Kapoor are being talked about. There are reports that the makers of the film are going to reveal its story and cast soon. Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘The Test Case’. Now if Nimrat’s name gets confirmed for Abhishek’s film then it could prove to be a big opportunity for Nimrat’s career.