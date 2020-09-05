After the death of late actor Sushant Singh, the case is now being investigated by the CBI. The same allegations and counter-rounds are going on, some new cases are coming up every day. Now another shocking has come to the fore, what is the truth of the matter, nothing can be said about it at the moment, but the new revelations are surprising the people.

If sources are to be believed, while talking about the poor relationship between Riya and Sushant’s family, Shibani said that Riya had told them that the actor’s sister had molested them. He said that this has been the reason for the rift between Sushant’s family and Riya. Riya was very angry after this incident, then Sushant had to tell about this, which became a problem. Many times it happens that there is no bond between girlfriend and family. This does not mean that he will kill.

According to the lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, Riya told Sushant that his sister Priyanka Singh had molested Riya in a drunken stupor. On the other hand, Riya Chakraborty’s legal team spoke in detail on the allegations made by the actress on Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka. A lawyer in the team says that Priyanka had drunk and manipulated Riya, which led to a rift in the brother-sister relationship.