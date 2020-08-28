Audience’s favorite TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ has been haunting people for the last 12 years. All the characters of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the fans. At the same time, actor Sharad Sankla, who plays ‘Abdul Bhai’ in the show, has also been able to make his mark through this serial. By the way, let us tell you that Sharad Sankala has been working in the entertainment industry for the last 25 years and during this time he has worked in about 35 films. But the identity he got from ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah’ Chashma was never found before.

Even the journey was not easy for Sharad Sankala. He started his career as an actor in the year 1990 with the film ‘Vansh’. According to the news, Sharad was paid 50 rupees for that film. After this film, he worked in many big films like ‘Badshah’, ‘Baazigar’. Even after working with big artists, there came a time in Sharad Sankala’s life when he had no work. He lived without work for 8 years. Sharad then worked as casting director and assistant director to run the house. During that time Sharad also did cameo roles in some films.

Then he got an opportunity to work in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, after which Sharad Sankala has never looked back. According to the news, Sharad Sankla charges 35-40 thousand rupees for an episode of Tarak Mehta. Today he also has his own house in Mumbai as well as two restaurants.