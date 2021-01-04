There are many actors in Bollywood who did not get work according to their talent. He traveled for many years in the film industry but kept waiting for success. One such actor is Sharat Saxena who did a great job in many films, but according to him, he did not get the recognition for which he was entitled for years. On the struggle of his film career, Sharat shared many interesting things in an interview, which is now going viral on social media.

According to Sharat, if he talks about his film journey, he started working in films around 1980. In the beginning, he was made to walk by giving short rolls and two-three dialogues, being a strong stature and bodybuilder. He was not given the opportunity to act as a bodybuilder due to which he used to get very disappointed.

Even after struggling for 30 years in the industry, he was not getting the position but then director Shad Ali gave him the role of Rani Mukherjee’s father in the film ‘Saathiya’ and things changed. The junior artist’s label was removed from him and he was able to establish himself as the best artist. He is sad that he was ignored in Bollywood for 30 years.

Sharat, 70, has worked in nearly 250 films. His parts ‘Mr. India’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Khiladi’, ‘Ghulam’, ‘Gupta’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Baghban’, ‘Fana’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and many films She came He received the nomination for Filmfare’s Best Villain Award for the film ‘Ghulam’ (1998).