It is 2016. When this correspondent visits the offices of the Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin unexpectedly walks in himself. He’s small, not exactly handsome, and not exactly modest either. „I want my newspaper to be as influential worldwide as The New York Times”, he says without flinching.

It is now six years later, Hu Xijin retires. He announced it himself at the end of last year on his beloved medium Twitter. „In the future, as a special commentator for the Global Times, I will continue to contribute to the development of the Global Times and I will continue to do my best for the Party’s work in news and public opinion,” he wrote.

But he will no longer be editor-in-chief, and with that comes an end to an era in which his Global Times has increasingly taken on the role of international provocateur.

Hu set himself no easy task in 2016 with his ambition to count internationally. Because how do you manage that if your publishing house is the Volksdagblad? It Volksdagblad, which also acts as a publisher, and as the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is about the most arid and unfree news organization in the world.

In the ten years that Hu de Global Times led admittedly failed to become as influential as The New York Times. But he has come much further than seemed possible at the time. The Global Times, which has a Chinese and an English language newspaper and site, is now the most quoted Chinese medium in the West.

influencer

Hu himself has become the Twitter king among Chinese journalists. “I know that many westerners don’t like me,” he tweeted about it. “But I am one of the leading influencers on public opinion in China.” Twitter is banned in China itself, but Chinese media and administrators like to sit on Twitter to play the western audience.

Hus Global Times is far from arid but rather activist, highly nationalistic and anti-American. For example, on January 6, when the US commemorated the attack on the Capitol, Hu himself stated that American Democrats are very hypocritical. “While they criticize the uprising a year ago, they support something similar if it takes place in Hong Kong.”

And, he goes on, why has Washington not yet condemned the attack on the presidential palace in Kazakhstan?

Helpful idiot

He is also an example of the kind with his verbal prowess useful idiots what the CPC needs. Hu is a member of the CPC, but to what extent he actually acts on behalf of the CPC remains unclear. That is probably on purpose. Hu can afford more this way, he can use his controversial statements to use test balloons to see how people react abroad. The CPC is not accountable for those positions, as Hu formally speaks on his own behalf.

It is striking that he often knows very precisely what decision the Chinese government will take the next day. This indicates close ties with at least some of the highest decision-makers within the party. Attack is increasingly seen as the best defense.

On the side of the CPC

In 2016, Hu still poses in his office as an independent thinker, as a real journalist who is certainly not on the leash of the CPC. As proof, he argues that his newspaper was the only one who dared to refer to the uprisings in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

He is said to have participated in those uprisings himself, but later came to understand that China benefits greatly from the strong leadership of the CPC.

In the meantime, no one doubts that Hu is on the side of the CPC. His often provocative statements used to be an exception to the Chinese rule. Back then, drivers were all boring, dry and not very explicit. Meanwhile, the CPC is also much more explicit and aggressive.

Attack is increasingly seen as the best defense. Hu helped set the tone for this.