Today, Monday, this achievement by Britain may be the first of its kind in several months, so as not to say since the outbreak of the new Corona virus, which causes Covid-19 disease, in December 2019.

The British “Mirror” newspaper quoted today, Monday, that no new deaths resulting from infection with the Corona virus were reported in England during the past twenty-four hours, for the first time since at least last July.

And no new deaths were reported in the United Kingdom’s provinces of Northern Ireland and Scotland, where the daily death toll was relatively lower than in England for some time.

However, four deaths have been reported in Wales.

The official figures came today, Monday, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the government’s roadmap to exit the third lockdown imposed in England as part of measures to combat the epidemic.

Nurse May Parsons gives Margaret Keenan’s first shot of the vaccine

Britain was the first country in the world to launch a national vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus in December 2020.

Nurse May Parsons gave the first injection of the vaccine to 90-year-old Margaret Kennan. A dose of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine was at Coventry University Hospital on December 8th.

And the prime minister outlined the changes that could take effect from May 17 in the latest round of easing restrictions.

In a major relaxation of social distancing rules, the prime minister announced today that hugging of family and relatives will be allowed from Monday.

“Today we announce the biggest step on our roadmap, and it will allow us to do many of the things that we have been eager to do for a long time,” Johnson said at a press conference from Government House in Downing Street.

But Johnson cautioned that the public should “protect these gains” by being careful with the new freedoms.

The move to the next phase of the roadmap to exit from lockdown on May 17 came with the reduction in the level of preparedness of Covid-19 disease in the United Kingdom after the continuing decline in Corona injuries, hospitalizations and deaths from the epidemic.