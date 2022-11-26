To celebrate five The Game Awards nominations – including one for best music – Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment have released a new symphony performance of the music from A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Acknowledging that “part of the success” of the sequel “undeniably goes to the game’s remarkable score”, the team held an “exceptional concert for the occasion of the game’s release” which is now available on YouTube.

A Plague Tale Requiem: Symphony.

“A Plague Tale: Requiem, the spectacular, grounded medieval adventure within a violent fantasy world, has been nominated in no less than five categories for The Game Awards 2022, including the coveted Game of the Year award!” the team explains. “We’re thrilled by this exciting chance, which confirms the overwhelmingly positive reception of the game.

“Part of the success undeniably goes to the game’s remarkable score, also nominated as Best Music for The Game Awards, composed by Olivier Derivière and featuring world-class performers. They gave an exceptional concert for the occasion of the game’s release, now available to watch on YouTube to celebrate the successful first weeks and nominations for The Game Awards.”

Adding that A Plague Tale: Requiem’s ​​emotional journey is “powerfully enriched” by composer Olivier Derivière’s “poignant compositions”, the development team also celebrate the “outstanding performers who collaborated with Olivier Derivière” including Eric-Maria Couturier and the two-time Grammy Award -winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.

Our video review of the PC version of A Plague Tale: Requiem, with console equivalent settings, optimized settings, performance analysis – plus a look at the benefits of the recent patch.

ICYMI, Digital Foundry has already run a A Plague Tale: Requiem PC analysis, exploring its optimized settings and the performance boost from the new patch.

Eurogamer gave A Plague Tale: Requiem a Recommended badge on its release, with Bertie calling it a “brutal, spectacular adventure of love and sacrifice”.