Symbolic picture

American automobile company Ford Motor Company is about to launch 3 SUVs in India soon and for this it has partnered with Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra. The names of these three SUVs can be Ford C-SUV, Ford BX775 and Next Generation Ecosport. All three SUVs will be designed with the help of Mahindra-owned Italian company Pininfarina. After the partnership of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, Ford and Mahindra have also partnered, under which such products will be launched in the Indian SUV market, which can give a tough competition to other car companies and challenge the dominance of the rest of the companies in the SUV segment. . Under this partnership, where Mahindra will take care of the development, distribution and selling of Ford cars in India, Ford will help Mahindra strengthen its hold in the global market.

Focus on Ford C-SUV

The first car under the Ford and Mahindra Partnership could be launched next year, called the C-SUV. The SUV will be sold at Ford India dealerships. The SUV is set to be developed on the lines of Mahindra’s popular SUV XUV500 and will develop on the new front wheel drive platform. Talking about the features of this new SUV from Ford, it will get 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine and 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine. Preparations to launch in India with the option. The 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine of the Ford C-SUV can generate 180 brake horsepower. The Ford C-SUV is going to compete with SUVs like the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier.

What is special in both the other SUVs of Ford

Ford’s second car, launched as a partnership with Mahindra and Mahindra, is named the Ford BX745. It is a mid-size SUV that is going to be hit by a car like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Celtos and Nissan Kicks. The SUV is set to be developed on the Ford B-platform, just like the Ford EcoSport and Figo. In the coming times, Mahindra can develop its mid-size SUV Mahindra XUV400 on this platform. Like Mahindra’s SUV, the Ford BX745 is expected to be launched in 1.5 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine options. Ford’s third SUV is the next generation Ford EcoSport, an upgraded version of the current mid-size SUV Ford EcoSport. This SUV will be launched in the year 2020 with many changes and new features. It is likely to be developed on the existing Fiesta B-platform. Next Generation will launch with Ford EcoSport Mahindra’s 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine option.