Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-PRO is certified for Xbox Series S|X and is the world’s first ultra short throw projector designed for the console.

This projector enables premium experiences as well as plug-and-play convenience and custom features specifically designed for the different Xbox game modes.

One of its great advantages is having an adjustable screen from 80 to 150 inches with 4K resolution, certified for Dolby Vision and enhanced by IMAX, so you will have the best possible image in your home. It also detects when the game console is turned on and automatically optimizes the projector settings.

Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-PRO, the projector for your Xbox games

Featuring a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and high refresh rate technology, this provides a faster, smoother gaming experience – ideal for shooters and other fast-paced games.

The PX3-PRO projector allows you to split the screen for weekend fun between two players. While Motion Estimation and Compensation (MEMC) technology improves processing response times of less than 6 microseconds for extreme gaming experiences, ensuring fast-paced gaming with excellent fluidity, blur-free and lag-free.

For even more detail in your games, there are 50-watt Harman Kardon speakers with front-firing action. Their premium audio is combined with Dolby Atmos to create immersive sound in every game.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.