This 2025 the last Gothic cathedral built in Spain turns 500 years

One of the most impressive architectural jewels in our country is celebrating. This 2025 Five centuries meet From the beginning of its construction, a milestone that marked the end of the Gothic in Spain and left an indelible legacy in the history of art and architecture. Located In the heart of Segoviathis majestic building has witnessed the passage of time and remains a symbol of Segovian identity.

A temple born from the conflict

We speak, neither more nor less, than The history of the Cathedral of Segovia. Marked by the political agitation of the time, in 1520 during the War of the Communities of Castilla, the former Cathedral of Santa María, located next to the Alcazar, was destroyed by the community members.

Given the need for a new temple, The 8 of June 1525 The works began in the site of the former convent of Santa Clara la Nueva. His building lasted for 243 years, becoming the last great Gothic cathedral raised in Spain.

The design of the cathedral was commissioned to Juan Gil de Hontañón, a master of works who also worked in the Salamanca Cathedral. With an imposing structure and a majestic elevation, the temple retains the essence of late Gothic, despite having been built in a period in which the rebirth began to impose itself in Europe.

The majesty of the last Gothic Cathedral

One of the most impressive elements of the Cathedral of Segovia is its tower, which reaches 88 meters high and was for centuries the highest in Spain. Although the original needle was destroyed by a fire in 1614 And replaced by the current stone structure, the cathedral continues to stand out in the city horizon.

Its interior is an artistic wonder, with stained glass windows of the 16th century, a choir of great decorative wealth and 18 side chapels that house important works of art. Among them, the main altarpiece, conducted by Francisco Sabatini, as well as the Gothic cloister, transferred stone by stone from the former cathedral after its destruction.

2025: a year of celebration

To commemorate The V Centenary of the Segovia CathedralThe Cabildo of the Cathedral has prepared an extensive program of activities that will allow visitors and Segovians to rediscover the history and value of this monument. Among the most outstanding events is the artistic installation Museum of the Moona gigantic moon of seven meters in diameter that will remain suspended in the transform of the cathedral until March.

In addition, there will be exhibitions that will deepen the architectural evolution of the temple, concerts inside the cathedral that will enhance their magnificent acoustics and special guided tours that will offer a more intimate look at the most emblematic corners of the Church.

A living and eternal cathedral

Beyond its historical importance, the Segovia cathedral He continues to play a fundamental role in the life of the city. Their bells continue to mark the rhythm of time, their walls continue to host faithful and tourists, and their silhouette continues to dominate the urban landscape. This anniversary not only celebrates a building, but the survival of a symbol that has resisted the passage of centuries.

If there is a Ideal moment to visit Segovia And entering its heritage, is undoubtedly this 2025. The celebration of the V Centenary provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the last great work of the Spanish Gothic and understand why it remains one of the most impressive cathedrals in our country.