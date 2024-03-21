Cinépolis presented its UPFRONT 2024 and promises great premieres, among which stands outhe acting debut of the members of Sin Bandera, a film by the greatest Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and above all a lot of comedy.

Among the upcoming movies that Cinépolis will present in its theaters throughout the country is 'A bad actora story that tells how an actress when recording a scene with an actor accuses him of rape, when he claims to be innocent.

This thriller promises a lot, since its protagonists are Alfonso Dosal, Fiona Palomo, and Gerardo Trejoluna. From director Jorge Cuchi. It premieres on April 4.

'Running to live', a film that addresses the life and passion of the Rarámuri in Chihuahua, Mexico. A very human and revealing story that tells the story of two brothers who dream of running.

This thriller that is combined with action, stars Vladimir Ribera, Manuel Cruz, Osvaldo Sánchez and Eligió Meléndez. From director Gerardo Dorantes. It premieres April 25.

The documentary 'Frida' that tells the life of the Mexican diva and artist Frida Kahlo. It premieres on May 9. A work that breaks down the painful reality that the Mexican painter lived every day.

The movie 'Come into my life', where Without flag debuts as actors. Paulina Goto, Ximena Sariñana, Hugo Catalán and Lalo Elizarrarás participate in this fun comedy story. It premieres on July 11 and its director is JM Cravioto.

'Corina', a film that tells the story of a woman who suffers from arogophobia and suddenly one day they discover her talent as a writer.

The cast is made up of Naian González Norvind, Cristo Fernández.

Comedy genre, by director Úrsula barba, without release date.

a family drama, the story of a young man who seeks to avenge his father's death. A thriller that will keep you attentive.

Its actors are Theo Goldin, Máximo Hollander and Federica García, Julio César Cedillo and Federica Garcia.

From the directors Mariana and Santiago Arriaga. It premieres this 2024.

Movie 'Sujo' will arrive at Cinépolis. Instagram photo

I sujo 'The Eight', a drama film that tells the story of a little boy, the son of a hitman, and how he faces his life in that violent and dangerous Mexico.

Actors who appear are Juan Jesús Varela, Alexis Varela.

It premieres October 31. Directed by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadéz.

'What eggs Sofia!' is a comedy where a mother does everything for her daughtershowing that 'godinez' world where the plot develops.

A comedy that promises laughter and great reflection.

Giovanna Romo, Priscilla Arias, Ricardo Peralta, Sergio Mayer, Yanet García and Liliana Arriaga star. As well as the winner of MasterChef celebrity, Ricardo Peralta. From director Carlos Santos. It premieres this 2024.

From the Best Seller, 'Almost Paradise'a story that shows the power of a lie and its power in contemporary Mexico.

Andrea Arcangeli, Esmeralda Pimentel, Miguel Rodarte and Karol Sevilla star. This Triller-tinged drama film was directed by Edgar San Juan. It premieres on September 12.

In addition, Cinépolis will also have surprises at +Que Cine with concerts, series and specials. An example of this is The Chosen, a religious series.

Suga D-Day The Movie, a Kpop concert and its world premiere will be on April 10 and 13. Also, aespa World Tour in Cinemas. It will be available on April 24 and 27.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knspsack movie 2 and 3 will be released from anime.

Pearl Jam Dark Matter, which will arrive soon, but will only be available for one day, so you have to plan for your purchase.

Toy Story 2 and the Incredibles arrive on April 25.

