Every week, Netflix includes series and movies in its catalog, some are new releases produced this year, but others are old. On this occasion, a film from 2018 reached the streaming giant and has far surpassed many from 2023, such as ‘Nowhere’ and ‘The Conference’, placing itself at the top of the top 10 of most viewed films on the platform.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you what the Norwegian film that was released in 2018 and that is conquering users of Netflix with its intriguing plot.

What movie is number 1 on Netflix?

The film that leads the top 10 is ‘The great earthquake’. This Norwegian production was released in theaters in 2018, but has only recently arrived in the catalog of Netflix in October, which is why it aroused the interest of many and has positioned itself as the most viewed in streaming. Directed by John Andreas Andersen, The film is the sequel to ‘The Last Wave’ (2015) and stars Kristoffer Joner and Ane Dahl Torp.

The movie ‘The Great Earthquake’ leads Netflix’s top 10. Photo: Netflix capture See also Success on Netflix: the series of 18 chapters in which nuns hunt demons causes a furor in streaming

Other films, which are also among the most viewed on the platform and have been released before 2023, are ‘Scary Movie’ (2000), ‘Maremoto’ (2022), ‘The Evil Lawyer’ (2016), ‘Scary Movie 2’ (2001), which are in the first 5 positions in the ranking.

What is ‘The Great Earthquake’ about?

The movie ‘The great earthquake’ tells the story of Kristian (Kristoffer Joner), a geologist who tries to warn that a large earthquake will take place in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. Concerned about the well-being of his wife and his children, from whom he is separated, he will try to do everything possible to convince the authorities of the approaching disaster. However, their foolishness will cause serious consequences.