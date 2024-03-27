Several media outlets have reported the story of Karlee Ozkurt, a young woman from Wisconsin, United States, who started vaping in 2018, when I was 15 years old. Now, he is struggling to kick his addiction after his lungs collapsed twice and doctors reduced his life expectancy.

The young woman started vaping under the influence of her friends and to fit in with the group. She accepted that at first she didn't like her but then she developed an addiction and she even took up drinking. 600 inhalations per day.

Then, by November 2021, the right lung de Ozkurt collapsed while vaping at work. The pain was such that after staying a few hours at his house, she decided to go see a doctor and ended up in the emergency room due to the pain in his chest, back, and the difficulty breathing he had.

ABD'de 5 yıl boyunca elektronik seguira kullanan 20 yaşındaki Karlee Ozkurt'un ciğerleri söndü: “Artık 40 yaşımı geçemeyeceğimden endişe ediyorum.” pic.twitter.com/Db7O5ONTvc — Haber (@Haber) March 26, 2024

With a chest x-ray, doctors discovered that the lung had collapsed in a 50 percentso they inflated it manually with a syringe and recommended not to continue using electronic cigarettes.

However, although he tried to quit the habit, he returned to vaping and a year later, in November 2022, the lung collapsed again after having a serious cold for several months.

“After a CT scan and surgery on my lung, my doctor noticed some real scars on the bottom and along it,” the young woman told the SWNS agency. “When I was conscious, I asked her what could have caused it and she told me it was definitely due to vaping,” she added.

“You never think this kind of thing will happen to you, but it happened to me. I felt like my lung was on fire“Ozkurt told the aforementioned media.

Doctors had to fuse his lung with the chest wall using chemicals to make the organs inflate and deflate as they should, the doctor explained. DailyMail.

“It is not necessary to vape to live (…) It takes three or four weeks to break a habit; “I don’t want it to be like this for the rest of my life,” he told the Daily.

Components could contribute to health, according to creators. Photo:iStock Share

He even pointed out that doctors told him that he could live less because of the condition of his lungs: “The worrying thing is that I still don't know if I have caused irreparable damage because we don't know the long-term effects. He could die at 40 or 50 years oldand all because of a five-year habit that my peers pressured me into.”

Ozkurt is working to kick his addiction by taking 1 mg of Chantix, which acts on the brain in the same way as nicotine, helping a person quit smoking or, in this case, vaping.

The risks of using electronic cigarettes

According to a study published in November 2023 in the Brazilian Journal of Pulmonology, a total of 59 deaths in Colombia would be related to vaping.

It should be noted that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, toxic to developing fetuses, and can even affect brain development in children. adolescents and young adults, which continues until age 20 to 25, they indicate on the website of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to nicotine, they may also contain substances that are harmful to the body and can cause unintentional injuries and acute exposure to nicotine can be toxic, they add.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO