If Jason Statham drove this Audi in The Transporter then it wouldn’t have been a full-length feature film, but rather a thirty-second Instagram Reel. Since the studio apparently does not feel like a new part, you should buy this Audi S8. The sedan’s V8 received some nice upgrades, so that the car now produces over 1,200 hp and more than 1,300 Nm.

According to the seller, this is the fastest Audi S8 in the world. The 100-200 time is 3.9 seconds and the 200-300 time is just under 8.1 seconds. Compare that to your favorite supercar. The car does like gasoline with an octane number of 100 or more. So you have to detour a bit or perhaps stop by the tuner to set it for 98.

New turbos and a lot of piping

Madness Motorsport has overhauled the car with new exhaust manifolds, two new turbochargers, a new intercooler, water methanol injection, new fuel pumps and a new front-to-rear exhaust system. For ease of use, there are ceramic brakes from the Audi RS 7 underneath.

According to the seller, the Audi S8 with 1,200+ hp is still as good as new and he wants it 65,000 euros see for his sedan. You have to pick it up in Bulgaria. You have a nice ride back to the Netherlands right away. Or is that a good price? We dare not say anything about that.