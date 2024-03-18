Brussels correspondent Clara van de Wiel and investigative journalist Lucas Brouwers, both 36, join the editorial staff of NRC. Editor-in-chief Patricia Veldhuis announced this to the editors on Monday afternoon.

Van de Wiel previously worked in the domestic editorial staff and the Hague editorial staff of NRC. She will cover the European elections on June 6 from Brussels and will take up a position in the editorial staff at a later date. Together with Hugo Logtenberg, she won the De Tegel journalism prize (background category) in 2020 for their research into the transgressive behavior of 'professor B.' at the University of Amsterdam. “In recent years, I have enjoyed trying to make complicated subjects clear and accessible from Brussels. I am very much looking forward to making NRC even better in the coming years, including through further digitalization and audio development.”

Before Brouwers joined the research editorial team in 2022, he worked in the science editorial office, first as an editor and during the corona period as chief. He developed, among other things, the podcast Hairless Monkeys, which he presented. He is also NRC's board game reviewer. He will start as deputy editor-in-chief on April 15. “The world is changing very quickly. This poses a double task for NRC: we must keep up with changes and at the same time remain an anchor that our readers and listeners can rely on,” says Brouwers. “From the editorial team, I want to bring our in-depth journalism to where our readers are. And that is less and less as a newspaper, more and more as a newsletter, digital story and podcast.”

'Drive to innovate'

Brouwers and Van de Wiel will alternately take on news coordination, together with Melle Garschagen. These three will also tackle innovation at NRC. Veldhuis: “In addition to their journalistic acuity and infectious enthusiasm, they bring a drive for innovation and will play a pioneering role in the further development of our podcasts and the digitalization of our journalism in the coming years.”

This gives NRC a five-person leadership, together with the current deputy editors-in-chief Garschagen and Sandra Smallenburg. Garschagen will be deputy editor-in-chief, Smallenburg will be responsible for finance and human resources. Editors Jochen van Barschot and Titia Ketelaar temporarily fulfilled deputy roles in the main editorial office in recent months.

In mid-February, Veldhuis was chosen by the editorial staff of NRC as René Moerland's successor. After more than four years as editor-in-chief, he left for the European platform Euractiv, which, like NRC, is part of the Mediahuis publishing group.