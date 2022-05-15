Genoa – The Autonomous Police Syndicate (Sap) of Genoa and Liguriawith the collaboration of the Municipality of Genoa, he organized for tomorrow 16 May a conference entitled “1992-2022 Thirty anniversary of the Capaci and via D’Amelio massacres”, which will be held at the Montale Auditorium of the Carlo Felice Theater from 9 am and will see the participation of pupils from the city and metropolitan schools. An event that is part of the initiative that for over twenty years the national Sap has been organizing for May 23, the anniversary of the Capaci massacre, the “Memorial day – not to forget …”, aimed at commemorating all the victims of terrorism, the mafia, duty and all forms of crime. “So all the servants of the state: belonging to the police, magistrates, politicians, journalists, socially engaged people, ordinary citizens and anyone else who has suffered the violence of crime – reads the note from the Sap of Genoa and Liguria – The event, already awarded several times with the medal of the President of the Italian Republic, aims to strengthen the ethical values ​​and the links between civil society and institutions, in memory of the victims, through an articulated program of commemorative ceremonies that take place in many cities “.

Symbol of the event is the torch of memory that tomorrow will be transported from the headquarters of the Genoa Mobile Department in Bolzaneto by cyclists and torchbearers runners along the streets of the city and up to the Montale auditorium. As has been the custom for years, Sap also intends to commemorate the 43 victims of the Morandi Bridge, the 9 victims of the collapse of the Piloti Tower and the 6 victims of the 2011 flood in Via Fereggiano, as well as the victims of Covid. They will speak at the conference the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the deputy general secretary of the European Council of police unions Massimo Denarier, Mario Tuttobene (magistrate and son of the colonel of the carabinieri Emanuele Tuttobene, killed on 25 January 1980 in Genoa by the Red Brigades together with the officer Antonino Casu ), Rosaria Costa (widow of Vito Schifani, agent of Giovanni Falcone’s escort), Pasquale Caraviello (artist and policeman) and other relatives and relatives of the victims.

“This year, on the 30th anniversary of the Capaci and Via D’Amelio massacres – the Sap secretariats of Genoa and Liguria still write -, it is even more appropriate to involve the Genoese institutions and citizens in a strong way, but above all young people, towards whom there is the obligation to share the meaning of what has been and must never again be, transmitting that value of legality which is the foundation of a democratic and civil society “.