With the sound of rock and roll and the smell of gasoline, this is how the arrival of the Los Mayos de Alhama de Murcia festivities could be defined in its first week. The Custom Alhama motorcycle club carries out the XXX edition of its motorcycle concentration in which hundreds of people arrive from different parts of Spain. The most distant pilot stands out, arriving from the Turkish city of Istanbul.

For this Sunday the organization has planned a morning show with live music. This Saturday night, taking advantage of the fact that this Monday is a holiday in the Region of Murcia, there will be a new musical tribute, in this case to the group El Último de la Fila and Manolo García.