In Adelaide on 7 November 1993 Ayrton and Alain, the great F1 rivals of the late 1980s, shared the top two steps for the last time. For the Brazilian it was the last career success before the tragic ’94. During the awards ceremony there was reconciliation

Federico Mariani

Not a last race like many, but the end of an era. In Australia The November 7, 1993in addition to the season, ended the F1 Of Ayrton Senna And Alain Prost, the Brazilian with a thousand magics and the Frenchman almost infallible in his leadership. A dualism born due to differences in style and personality five years earlier, when the two shared the garage McLaren. Seventy-nine races after that 1988 Brazilian GP in which dualism was born, the two shared the podium with a prize for both, Ayrton winning the race and the other the title, the Frenchman’s fourth. The two also shared a gesture that has become iconic. See also Shakira and Piqué: woman identified in the separation denies being involved

the race — Prost showed up in Australia as world champion for the fourth time. A title won thanks also to one Williams-Renault dominant. Senna had tried everything to stop his rival, showing off sensational feats such as the triumph at Donington under the rain. Having lost the title, however, there was the champion’s pride to satisfy and Ayrton didn’t have to wait. Despite a Ford engine problem, he dominated the race, finishing second in the World Championship. It was the last GP held with McLaren, the team of his three titles and many victories, 35 with the Woking team. In Australia they were 41 considering your entire career. A number never adjusted again by the Brazilian, who did not score in the first rounds of 1994, the tragic year in which he later lost his life in the accident on May 1st in Imola. See also Paulo Dybala is an option within Real Madrid

the gesture — It was a special race for Prost too. In fact, the thirty-eight year old had announced his retirement from F1 at the end of the season for some time. The “Professor” left with a second place. On the podium, however, he had the honor of climbing onto the top step for a few moments. It was Senna, the rival of many clashes, who invited him, breaking the award ceremony protocol. The man he had lost the title to 1988. The enemy defeated amidst controversy in 1989 and winner against Alain himself after a controversial contact the following year. Ayrton took his hand, raising the Frenchman’s left arm to the sky. A gesture defined as spontaneous by the Brazilian, as it was done to celebrate the “sportsmanship of a man”, as admitted in the post-match interviews.

after Adelaide — The 1993 Australian GP was the twilight of the gods. Prost would dedicate himself to the role of TV commentator, handing over his seat at Williams to Senna in 1994. The withdrawal of his great rival initially demotivated the Brazilian to the point of attempting to convince Alain to return to F1. Then the problems with the single-seater emerged, the last of which was fatal at the Tamburello curve in Imola. Also for this reason, in light of the sad fate reserved for Ayrton, that finale in Adelaide remains one of the special memories in the history of F1. See also World Cup 2022 Qatar, Shakira as Dua Lipa: refusal! New "world" slap