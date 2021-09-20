“Politicians will not be able to change justice.” The old reporter has no doubts, who in the years of Mani Pulite used to beat the corridors of the Milan prosecutor’s office in search of poor Christs stunned by the interrogations of the Pool and stripped when they did not answer him.

Andrea Pamparana is right (Free of 20 September), so far politics has done little, on the other hand chance and necessity have provided for the rest. The case is called Eni. In fact, it was two investigations entitled to the same multinational that first raised the Milanese prosecutor’s office to Sancta sanctorum of law and headquarters in the fight against corruption in politics, to transform it now into the place where an incredible story is taking place that divides and clouds the eponyms of Clean hands.

First comes the Enimont bribe, “the mother of all bribes”: a “supply” of 140 billion lire, over 70 million euros, for government and opposition parties and for loose and bundled fixers. The discovery represents the definitive turning point of Mani Pulite, its triumph. Antonio Di Pietro and Francesco Greco are the two substitutes who worked on Enimont, but the credit goes to the whole pool and the result is that the already crumbling walls of a political system that is the son of the Resistance collapse between the tears of a few and the joy of many.

The Italian judiciary has defeated the political underworld. Courses and appeals. A little less than thirty years later, Eni knocks back at the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office. It is the Eni-Nigeria trial, obviously for corruption. Francesco Greco takes care of it, making use of the statements of an Eni employee and a former “external” lawyer – whatever “external” means – of our multinational, Pietro Amara.

According to the prosecutor Paolo Storari, he is too important for that process, the prosecutor “holds it in the palm of his hand” and therefore we do not proceed to ascertain whether or not he has told the truth on other issues: business, secret lodges, promotions, in short, the Italian lyricist.

Storari then decides to pull the ears of Greco and, at least in an “irrational” way, moves the papers that lie in the prosecutor’s office in Milan and delivers them to Davigo, who at that time was still a member of the CSM. He talks about it with high representatives of the institutions, perhaps counting on their collaboration in his campaign against Greco and in any case on their silence: but how can you keep such a secret for a long time in Rome? His former secretary thinks about making a mess and, to prevent the retirement of her boss, she spreads the cards to some “friendly” newspapers.

The scandal, he deludes himself, could prolong Davigo’s stay at the Marshals’ Palace. And what a scandal, so many years after P2, here is another lodge, smaller, exclusive, but powerful, the word of Amara. The new lodge is called Hungary, but it is based in Rome and it is Greco’s responsibility to have kept that precious information hidden for so long. Yet, there and then, nothing: the newspapers do not publish the papers of the former secretary, who knows why.

Months later, however, one of them, Daily fact, thinks about it and goes out. In the usual “there was this and there was that” of every social column: many beautiful names. Very predictable, it seems the short list of a reception for “few but good” in a palace of power. Amara’s brothers. Of course, however, if thirty years earlier an Eni-branded investigation had destroyed the parties, today a process that acquits Eni hits hard the most important prosecutor in Italy and the image of the Italian judiciary. Because Amara may have told some truth in the midst of a lot of lies, but the complaints between Greco and Davigo, the latter’s television woes and the bewilderment of public opinion remain, and weigh. Courses and appeals.