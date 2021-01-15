The Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel (Mini) achieved his 14th Dakar, thirty years after his first triumph in the rally-raid, this Friday after the 12th and last stage, disputed between Yanbu and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). At the age of 55, ‘Monsieur Dakar’ dominated the test held for the second time in Saudi Arabia in the car category. It was his eighth car win. It also adds six in motorcycles.

When he first raised his arms, Peterhansel was 25 years old and was riding a motorcycle in Yamaha colors. He had no doubt that his destiny would be forever linked to a competition born thirteen years earlier.

Winner in 1991, he repeated in 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997 and 1998. Six wins on two wheels, a record that remains unmatched in the toughest race in the world. He then won eight car editions to become the respected ‘Monsieur Dakar’.

Peterhansel got his start on motorcycles when he was just eight years old, when his father, who was passionate about motorsports, gave him his first model.

As a teenager he became passionate about skateboarding. He was only 12 years old when he was French downhill, slalom, free figures and combined champion. It also stood out at the European level.

Then came the transition to motorcycle enduro, winning the French championship in 1981. Six years later he signed with Yamaha to participate in African rallies, mainly the Dakar.

A member of the official team, he finished 18th in his debut in 1988. Three years later the myth was born when he defeated Gilles Lalay and Thierry Magnaldi, the favorites in the motorcycle category.

Kevin Benavides celebrates victory / Afp

Benavides wins in motor



Meanwhile, Argentine Kevin Benavides has been proclaimed the champion of the 43rd edition of the Dakar rally, ahead of Briton Sam Sunderland, which represents a one-two for Honda. The best Spaniard was Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco Factory), who finished sixth.

The twelfth and last stage, which was overshadowed by the death of Pierre Cherpin, was won by American Ricky Brabec, with 2:17 minutes ahead of Benavides, who controlled the difference with the North American from his second position after overtaking his main adversary, Sunderland.

This is Honda’s first Dakar double since Cyril Neveu took the title in 1987, followed by Edi Orioli.