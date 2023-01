The Abuja-Kaduna train resumed its services yesterday after an attack on its passengers in Abuja, Nigeria. / REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Thirty-two people who were waiting last Saturday for the arrival of a train at the Igueden station, a city located in the Nigerian state of Edo, were kidnapped by armed men. Witnesses claim that individuals carrying AK-47 rifles burst onto the platform, fired shots into the air and forced users to enter the platform.