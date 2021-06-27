The Balearic health service has reported that 33 Spanish students currently on trips to Mallorca have tested positive for coronavirus.

At present, 78 students are isolating at a so-called Covid hotel. A total of 268 have been identified as close contacts of students who tested positive after returning to the mainland. The other 190 have for now been confined to their hotels. The national government delegation in the Balearics says that it is awaiting parental authorization for them to be transferred to a Covid hotel where they will be given tests.