In the academic year 2021-2022, 30,242 students in secondary vocational education (MBO) left school early; the highest number in ten years. The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) reported this on Monday. The causes of this increase are the corona crisis and the tight labor market, writes Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (OCW, D66) in a letter to the House of Representatives.

Dijkgraaf calls the high number of school leavers a point of concern, because these young people have less chance of a stable job and in many cases lead an insecure life later on. In addition, according to Dijkgraaf, society “cannot afford” that so many MBO students leave their education without a diploma. Because, as stated in the letter to parliament, this group becomes more often unemployed, makes more use of benefits and care and has a greater chance of ending up in crime.

To reduce the number of early school leavers, Dijkgraaf has drawn up a plan that will be elaborated after the summer. The plan must address the reasons why young people drop out of an MBO course. For example, debts or waiting for help with mental health problems are often a reason for dropping out. For this reason, municipalities, schools and other ministries are also involved in the development of the plan. The goal is to reduce the number of early school leavers to less than 18,000 by 2026.

Dijkgraaf lists five structural causes that lead to young people leaving school prematurely. Personal problems, wrong study choices and a lack of guidance, among other things, play a role. It would also be ‘too tempting’ for young people to go to work without a diploma and there is not enough room in education for young people who are more work-oriented. These causes must be tackled with Dijkgraaf’s plan, for example by paying extra attention to young people with a high chance of dropping out and by making education more attractive.