“If you have to stay in the alienation zone, I recommend this place, you can’t find better”. The comment of a certain “elios” on Trip Advisors is quite recent: October 2021. Another user, Dan, from California, writes: «Good structure, warm rooms, clean bathrooms. Traditional Ukrainian food, and in this case you will be happy to know that it is not zero kilometer… in the morning I woke up radiant, was it all the radiation ?? !! ». Hotel Desyatka is a small two-storey building, covered in yellow plaster. Soviet style: Spartan, but decent. Frugal dinners: potatoes, corn and bowls of boršč soup, the Slavic soup with red beets. Tourists liked it, it was part of the experience. 50,000 every year crossed the borders of the Chernobyl area, which the government calls the “exclusion zone”, 2600 square kilometers under strict military control due to the danger of radiation. Vladimir Putin’s war has also stopped this: coaches on coaches that from Kiev went into a desolate landscape suspended in time. The so-called tourists of the macabre, who scour the world in search of unusual or disaster-stricken places, and were drawn to Ukraine by the most serious accident in the history of nuclear engineering.

36 years have passed since that night of April 26, 1986. Engineers at the plant performed a safety test at reactor no. 4 of the plant. Something went wrong. Within seconds, the energy inside the reactor’s uranium-graphite core heated up uncontrollably, causing a steam explosion and fire that spewed a monstrous amount of radioactive particles into the atmosphere – according to scientists, more than 400 times to the Hiroshima bomb. In large areas around the plant, the contamination was catastrophic. The winds then carried the poisonous particles across the region and also touched Western Europe. The radioactive cloud reached Finland and Scandinavia in a few days; then, with lower levels of danger, also France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Austria and finally the Balkans.

Two technicians from the plant died instantly (a third later of thrombosis). Of about a thousand firefighters and helpers who rushed to put out the flames, 134 had acute radiation syndrome. 28 died, in excruciating suffering, in the first month and 19 in the years to come. Their courage, however, was not enough to stop the radioactive emission. Then military helicopters flew which covered the core of the reactor with sand and boron. However, the evacuation of about 300,000 people from Chernobyl, Pripyat (the city closest to the power station) and other towns and villages was ordered. The total casualties remain unknown. Of the civilians involved in the radioactive fallout (around 600,000), about 4,000 became ill with thyroid cancer, a number which – according to some estimates – could have risen to 20,000.

But Chernobyl has never been completely abandoned. The real ghost town is Pripyat. With the school, the hospital, the Casa del Popolo and the Ferris wheel that comes out of the trees. Dangerous and strangely intact at the same time. It is located 3 km from the power station. 50,000 lived there, the first to be evacuated, and none of them ever returned. Instead, between Chernobyl and its surroundings, there lived – until February 24, the day of the Russian invasion – about 7 thousand people. But hardly anyone on a permanent basis. They paced back and forth from the exclusion zone. Two-week shifts of work, in order not to expose too much to radiation, the rest of the month at least 60 km from Chernobyl. They are security guards, scientists, firefighters, soldiers, officers in charge of the control of the remaining structures, many still engaged in the plant that needs continuous maintenance. Reactors one, two and three no longer produce electricity, but it will take until 2065 to safely decommission them. On the one devastated by the melting of the core, number 4, a new sarcophagus was placed in 2016, which better isolates the radioactive material.

Central aside, very few people remain full-time. Usually elderly, returned to the villages after the accident, not caring about government bans. They grow food in their gardens, collect mushrooms in the forest, obviously they don’t care much about radiation, and often they don’t even have the tools to measure it. But life still went by quietly, despite the latent danger.

Then came the Russians. In the first, agitated phases of the war, they set up their base camp in Chernobyl, starting from there to attack Kiev. They took control of the nuclear power plant on February 24th. Soldiers spent a month in the radioactive forest, camping out, digging trenches and bunkers, moving toxic soil. “We told them not to, that it was dangerous, but they didn’t listen,” says Valeriy Simyonov, engineer, head of plant safety. For the generals, the military campaign was more important than the health of the soldiers. To be sure, there is so far no confirmation of radiation sickness among the troops. But it is not certain, tumors and other pathologies could take years before they manifest themselves.

And it is probable that Simyonov also cared more about his plant than the fate of the Russian military. There was a moment of trepidation in March, when electricity was cut off in a cooling tank where there were very radioactive spent nuclear fuel rods. More radioactive, according to the New York Times, than the material dispersed in the 1986 catastrophe. Ukrainians feared that a fire would break out if the water evaporated, or even that the hydrogen generated by the spent fuel could accumulate and explode. But in the end everything went smoothly, the energy returned, dispelling all fears. And the enemies have also given up on taking Kiev. They withdrew from Chernobyl on March 31 and Ukrainian forces regained control of the plant on April 2.

But the story was still an opportunity to reflect on nuclear energy. With the fight against pollution, this energy source is making a comeback because it produces few greenhouse gas emissions. There are emerging economies that are evaluating it, such as Indonesia, where it could come into operation from 2040. And what are the risks? So far we had thought about human error (Chernobyl) and the danger of natural disasters (Fukushima). The Russian aggression reminded us of another threat. War. Nuclear sites could be a very attractive target for potential invaders.