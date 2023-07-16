About thirty scouts, aged between 13 and 16, fell ill in the past few hours during a summer camp on the Maiella, in Abruzzo: all were recovered and transported to various hospitals in the province of Chieti.

The 30 boys accused of illnesses, for which poisoning is suspected, while they were in the mountains near the Wild Boar Refuge, in the territory of Castiglione Messer Marino, in the province of Chieti.

One of them, with his cell phone, moving to an area where there was a telephone signal, contacted 118, which activated the mountain rescue protocol, alerting the Alpine and Speleological Rescue, which promptly intervened.