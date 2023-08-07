MAt least 30 people are missing after two boat accidents off the Italian island of Lampedusa. According to survivors, there are about 28 migrants from one refugee boat and three missing from another, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday. Both boats went down on Saturday in stormy weather. The unseaworthy metal boats were believed to have left the port city of Sfax in Tunisia on Thursday.

After discussions with the survivors, IOM employees assume that “at least 30 people are missing,” said spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo of the AFP news agency. The Italian Coast Guard said it had rescued 57 survivors of the two shipwrecks and recovered the bodies of a woman and a minor.

Dramatic Scenes

The Coast Guard released dramatic footage of the rescue operations on Sunday. It showed people being swept up and down by enormous waves, while a Coast Guard ship was also being rocked up and down by the movement of the sea. Some tried to climb onto the swaying boat while others desperately clung to each other, forming a human chain.

An investigation has been launched in Agrigento on the nearby Italian island of Sicily. Agrigento Police Chief Emanuele Ricifari said the tugs probably knew rough seas had been forecast. Whoever allowed the people on the boats or forced them to set sail in these conditions “is a ruthless criminal maniac,” Ricifari told Italian media.







Call for bailout program

“How many more have to die before the EU finally decides on a search and rescue program?” asked the sea rescue organization Sea-Watch on Twitter (now X).

As the stormy weather continued on Sunday, emergency services rescued a group of 34 refugees who had been stranded in a rocky area on the Lampedusa coast since Friday evening in another operation. According to the rescuers, strong winds had driven them there. Two pregnant women were among the migrants.

Number of ship deaths increased enormously

Due to the high waves, the Coast Guard had not previously been able to rescue people from the sea. Now the refugees have been freed from their situation, some with the help of Air Force aircraft.

The escape route from North Africa to Europe via the central Mediterranean is the deadliest in the world. More than 1,800 people have already died this year, said IOM spokesman Di Giacomo. That’s almost 900 more than last year. “In truth, that number is probably much higher. Many bodies are found in the sea, indicating that there are many shipwrecks that we never learn about,” he continued.

Unseaworthy Boats

Especially on the route from Tunisia, the number of dead bodies found increased, said Di Giacomo. The escape route had become more dangerous because the type of boat used during the crossing had changed.

The smugglers put the people from sub-Saharan Africa in iron boats, “which cost less than the usual wooden boats, but are totally unseaworthy, they break easily and sink,” Di Giacomo continued. Once at sea, smugglers would often steal the boats’ engines in order to reuse them.

According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, 92,000 migrants have already arrived on Italy’s coasts this year – almost double the number for the same period last year.