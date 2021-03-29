Thirty minors found a family last year thanks to national and international adoption in the Region. From family courts, 25 final adoption orders were received and five minors from India, China and Vietnam were received in the international route.

Community sources indicated that one of the objectives of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy is that minors in the Region in a situation of abandonment opt ​​for foster care, both within their own extended families and in other foreign, as well as national and international adoption.

EYE TO THE DATA 116 minors were in custody delegation for adoption purposes in 2020. 74 families registered in the Adoption Registry of the Region have a declaration of suitability. 12,936 euros allocated by the regional government to the ‘Vincula’ project

“Thanks to the families who have opened their homes and their hearts to those who need them most, 30 minors have begun a new stage of coexistence that will establish emotional ties such as respect, affection and belonging,” says the general director of Families and Protection of Minors, Raúl Nortes.

Nortes highlighted the work carried out by the Albores Association with its ‘Vincula’ project of specialized intervention in adoption and foster care which, through the call for personal income tax, “has been subsidized with 127,936 euros by the Ministry, which has the competences in the assessment and selection of families to be offered for adoption ”.

At the end of 2020, a total of 116 minors were in guardianship for adoption purposes, a follow-up period that begins with the assignment and coupling of a minor to a family and ends with the final adoption order issued by the court of family.

In the Region there are currently 400 national adoption applications awaiting assessment of suitability by the Community. The files whose profile shows availability of minors with special needs or backgrounds, groups of siblings or older boys and girls are prioritized. Likewise, the Community has in the Adoptors Registry with 74 families valued as suitable that are offered for the adoption of a minor, according to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Foster care



The activity and management of the Service for the Protection of Minors has been increased by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the field of international adoption, the procedure has not been suspended either, and only limited in some countries are the movements that take place when families have already been declared suitable and a child or adolescent has been assigned to them. Currently, there are 17 files in the processing phase for international adoption.