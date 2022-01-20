Thirty mayors call on cabinet to fundamentally review corona policy

Mayors of thirty municipalities, including those of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht, called on the cabinet on Thursday to “fundamentally review” the corona policy. They did that in an opinion piece in de Volkskrant. The mayors call the current situation “unsustainable” after two years of fighting the crisis and want the cabinet to provide perspective for the long term.

According to the mayors, the rapidly changing, “ad hoc measures” ensure that in a new revival of the corona virus, too much is demanded of the stamina of municipalities and “trust in the administration”. As an example of such a measure, they cite the varying rules and advice about the use of mouth caps. According to them, the ever-changing measures also cause society to look for “the loopholes in the law” out of dissatisfaction and ‘despair about the hopeless position’.

The mayors want the cabinet to come up with a long-term plan. In concrete terms, they say that the Netherlands is an ‘open society’, in which education must always be accessible to everyone and, among other things, culture and catering must remain open. Healthcare must also be classified in such a way that ‘free living together is not hindered by it or as little as possible’. The mayors understand that additional rules are sometimes necessary, but they must be “predictable, logical and reasonable”. They state that the measures in neighboring countries are being taken less far-reaching, ‘without very major accidents’.