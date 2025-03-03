The point at which the clash has occurred

The accident has occurred at the intersection of the streets of Roger de Lluria with Rosellón

Thirty injured and doisvarias people have been injured Monday afternoon A shock of two motor skills on Diagonal Avenue from Barcelona, ​​at the height of number 361, as explained by Fuentes de la Guàrdia Urbano. The accident has occurred at the intersection of the streets of Roger de Llúria with Rossellón’s.

Until the accident site have been displaced by the Urban Guard and the Medical Emergency Service (SEM), according to the same sources.