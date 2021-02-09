A forest fire in Alcudia on Tuesday afternoon led to the evacuation of thirty-eight people as a precautionary measure.

The fire broke out at around 4.30pm along the Cami Son Moll. What should have been a controlled burning got out of control because of the strong wind. Initially declared Level Zero risk, this was raised to Level one because of the proximity of properties.

Two water-bombing helicopters were used in tackling the fire. By 8pm, Ibanat tweeted that the fire was stable and that approximately 5.4 hectares of pine forest had been affected.