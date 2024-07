Saturday, July 27, 2024, 17:15











The Ministry of Health in Gaza, under the direction of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, has denounced that an Israeli attack on a school that served as a shelter for displaced people in the town of Deir al-Bala, in the center of the Strip, has left 1,000 people dead on Monday.

