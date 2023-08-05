More than thirty countries will meet this weekend in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss a peace initiative for the war in Ukraine. Particularly important is that China also participates, as observers believe that China has considerable influence in the Kremlin. Russia itself is not invited.

The conference in Jeddah will certainly not yield a breakthrough due to the absence of the Russians, but optimists still see the talks as a possible prelude to a real ‘peace summit’ by world leaders later this year. The aim now would be to build the broadest possible coalition of support for such a serious effort to resolve the crisis. Direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are currently out of the question due to ongoing acts of war and Ukraine’s counterattack aimed at liberating as much occupied territory as possible.

The summit is attended by national security advisers and other senior officials from Brazil, India, Indonesia, Egypt and the European Union, among others. And so China. Although that country formally acts as a neutral party in the conflict in Ukraine, President Xi has recently strengthened ties with Russia again and China is said to discreetly support the Russian (war) economy.

Ten points

US President Joe Biden sends his top security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to the talks. These will include a ten-point Ukrainian peace plan, including full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, including Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014, and full withdrawal of Russian troops. Other points include protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of prisoners of war.

Two key mediators between Russia and Ukraine: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman (right) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © ANP/EPA



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would closely monitor the talks. “I certainly hope they watch and take away from this that more and more countries around the world realize that what Putin is doing is illegal, unprovoked and completely against the Charter of the United Nations,” said John Kirby, director of the United Nations. the US National Security Council.

"I also hope that the Russians realize that more and more countries are starting to see that Putin's reckless decision to pull out of the grain deal is causing hunger elsewhere in the world. Existing famine in many countries is exacerbated, as is food insecurity in developing countries. Many African leaders are realizing that the problems they experience at home are directly related to what Putin is doing in Ukraine."

Discreet

Saudi Arabia is discreet about this weekend’s talks, but the very organization of the meeting is seen in diplomatic circles as a sign of Saudi desire to play a prominent role in resolving the conflict. Previously, Saudi Arabia, together with Turkey, was active in a large prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia in September last year. At the summit of the Arab League in May this year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman already announced that he wanted to mediate.

Li Hui during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a few months ago in Moscow. © ANP/EPA



