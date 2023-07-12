About thirty members of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard are searching by land, sea and air for the 33-year-old Senegalese seasonal worker Ibrahim Diouf, who has disappeared since January 5, 2021 when he worked on an olive farm in Villacarrillo ( Jaen). As reported by the Civil Guard, a cavalry squad has also been incorporated into this new search device, which is combing the area on horseback with the help of the Cynological Service so that the dogs can track any biological remains that they detect on the ground. There is also the help of a drone that flies over the area and difficult-to-access points, such as a deep ravine.

The last location tasks took place last March, with the registration of several wells in the municipality of Villacarrillo. Previously, divers from the Underwater Activities Groups (GEAS) who submerged in the rafts and in the Guadalquivir River itself, as it passed through the Mogón district, traveled.

These new search jobs occur after last May, the Civil Guard urged citizen collaboration to clarify the case. Specifically, they pointed out that it would be of great interest for the investigation to have any material, both photos and videos, recorded on public roads in the municipality of Villacarrillo between January 5 and 7, 2021, even requesting graphic material of the celebration. of the procession of the Magi. Since the disappearance of the Senegalese seasonal worker, Civil Guard agents have also searched all the properties of Ginés VL, the employer with whom Diouf worked before his trace was lost. This is an agricultural businessman who has already been investigated for the disappearance of another seasonal worker in 2013, Tidiany Coulibaly, 22, although the businessman was acquitted in a trial held later.

However, the Court of Jaén did sentence the businessman Ginés VL to one year in prison and a fine of 4,200 euros for a crime against workers, and another year and a half in prison for a crime against the Justice Administration along with another fine of 6,000 euros. In addition, for a lack of fraud in electricity, he was sentenced to pay another fine of 1,200 euros.