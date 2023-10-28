The tax wedge cut for 2024 will have no effect on thirteenths. This is provided for in the latest draft of the budget law where it explains, regarding the partial exemption of social security contributions payable by employees, that «an exemption, without effects on the thirteenth installment, is recognized on the share of social security contributions for the disability, old age and survivors dependent on the worker by 6 percentage points provided that the taxable salary, calculated on a monthly basis for thirteen months, does not exceed the monthly amount of 2,692 euros, net of the thirteenth installment”. Furthermore, the wedge cut is increased by one percentage point if the monthly salary, for thirteen months, does not exceed 1,923 euros, net of the thirteenth installment. “Taking into account the exceptional nature of the measure – we read in the text – the rate of calculation of pension benefits remains unchanged”.

Pay slips in Italy

Meanwhile, the latest Cgia report on payrolls in Italy has been released. In 2021 the average annual gross salary of private sector employees in Milan was 31,202 euros, in Palermo it was 16,349 euros: a difference of 90%. If the comparison is made with Vibo Valentia (11,823 euros), the gap was even 164% higher. The average Italian salary, however, amounted to 21,868 euros. This was revealed by the CGIA on INPS data where imbalances emerge between North and South, but also between urban and rural areas. An issue that the social partners attempted to resolve, after the abolition of the so-called wage cages in the early 1970s, through the use of the national collective labor agreement. The application, however, only partially produced the desired effects. As the CNEL has also reported, the problem of poor workers does not appear to be attributable to too low minimum wages, but to the fact that these people work a very limited number of days during the year. Therefore, rather than establishing a minimum wage by law, the abuse of some short-time contracts should be combated. By June 15th, the Ministry of Labor had 10,568 active second level contracts, of which 9,532 were of a corporate nature and 1,036 were territorial. 43% had been signed in structures with fewer than 50 workers, 41% in those with more than 100 and 16% in those with between 50 and 99 workers. Of the 10,568 active contracts, 72% were made in the North, 18% in the Center and 10% in the South. Lombardy (3,218), Emilia R. (1,362) and Veneto (1,081) are the regions with the highest number . In Italy, 3.3 million employees are involved (approximately 20% of the national total), of which 2.1 from company contracts and 1.1 from territorial contracts. The CGIA believes that to burden paychecks, among other things, it would be necessary to respect the deadlines within which to renew employment contracts. Net of the agricultural sector, domestic work and some technical issues, as of 1 September 54% of private sector employees had their national collective labor agreement expired. They are almost 7.5 million out of a total of around 14 million. In 2021, it is Milan with the highest salaries: 31,202 euros. Followed by Parma (25,912 euros), Bologna (25,797), Modena (25,722) and Reggio Emilia (25,566). The “poorest” employees, however, were in Nuoro with 13,338 euros, in Cosenza (13,141) and in Trapani (13,137), last Vibo Valentia with 11,823 euros.