Tax, the news on thirteenths and the rule that smacks of mini flat-tax. The commission’s draft

The government is committed to financial maneuverthe minister Giorgetti is looking for funds to keep the many promises made by the executive during the election campaign. Among the various measures, that of reduce taxes for workers through the cutting the tax wedge and the tax relief from the thirteenth. But there is something new, the rule could also be extended to pensioners. But not only that, also – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – the 10% preferential rate for contractual increases (maximum 500 euros per year) sort of incremental mini flat tax for the employees.

Read also: Equita calls the former CEO of Terna: Donnarumma new senior advisor

Read also: Lufthansa, a 200 million unexpected event in Italy. The former Alitalias are now cashing in

And then there deduction for the expenses for smart working, traveling from home to work and training, in addition to the implementation of the light levy on productivity bonuses. These are the contents of the latest draft developed by the commission, which proposes for reasons of horizontal equityto facilitate the taxation of thirteenths of both employees and pensionersin both cases with a ceiling of 35 thousand euros gross annual; but the difficulties of the public finances are already causing trouble for the idea, which has been circulating in recent weeks, of bringing forward the tax relief to the thirteenth from this year“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

