It is the story of a normal Indian middle class family whose whole family gathers after the death of the head. This is followed by some comic and some serious issues. Through the film, you will also get to know about the importance of joint family.

story: Ramprasad Bhargava (Naseeruddin Shah), the head of the Bhargava family, dies suddenly. Ramprasad’s entire family then gathers in his old bungalow where his wife Savitri (Supriya Pathak) lives alone. There is a lot of ruckus between 6 children of Ramprasad, his family and many relatives. Later the family gets into trouble when they come to know that Ramprasad had a huge debt that needs to be repaid. To know what happens after that, you have to watch the film.

Review: The film stars Ramprasad’s sons as Manoj Pahwa, Ninad Kamat, Vinay Pathak and Parambrata Chatterjee. All of them have lived their character very well. This is Seema Pahwa’s first film as a director but she has kept it quite realistic and has succeeded in showing the spirit of a middle class Indian family. However, somewhere the writing of Seema Pahwa has not been as effective due to which the story and many scenes do not make you emotional. The rest of the film’s actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Vikrant Massey have lived their characters very well. Overall, despite the good story and highly talented cast, this film is not able to leave much of an impact despite being entertaining.

Why see: If you like middle class comedy drama movies, you can watch it.