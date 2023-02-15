For the first time in decades, a permit has been granted to build a new nuclear reactor in the Netherlands. The Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) gave permission on Wednesday for a new reactor in Petten in North Holland. It will be at least several years before the reactor is finished. In addition, a new permit must be obtained by then to operate the reactor: the current permit is only for the construction of the reactor.

The new reactor, called Pallas, is intended for the production of medical isotopes. These are radioactive substances that are used for nuclear medicine, for example to detect cancer or for radiation treatments. The medical function of the reactor in Petten differs from the nuclear power station in Borssele in Zeeland, which is used to generate electricity.

The Pallas reactor will eventually replace the current reactor in Petten. This is a small and now obsolete nuclear reactor, which has been used since 1961 for the production of medical isotopes and research. Previously there was also a second reactor intended for training purposes and materials research. This closed in 2010. Plans to build a new reactor have been in existence since that same year, but were repeatedly delayed, partly due to problems with financing and because the government took a long time to make a decision.