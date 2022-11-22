She was found lifeless in the bathroom at home by her mother: in Monopoli a 13-year-old girl took her own life late on Sunday afternoon, without leaving any message to explain her act. Her parents have not caught any sign of a particular malaise on the part of her daughter. After the shocking discovery, the investigators sifted through the young woman’s smartphone, looking for clues about what could have driven her to suicide. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the hypothesis is being investigated that the 13-year-old has decided to end it all after being excluded from an evening out with friends and from the group chat in which she was. The Bari prosecutor’s office has not yet opened a file on the matter, but it seems to have been the circumstance of the exclusion that determined the girl’s desire to take her own life.

The mayor of Monopoli Angelo Annese proclaimed the city mourning: “We can’t pretend nothing happened because with the loss” of the girl “we have all lost”. Annese invited the teachers to “promote an awareness-raising process with all students on issues related to the importance of life, dialogue and social relationships in the delicate adolescent period”. In the coming days, the carabinieri will listen to all the people who have had dealings with the 13-year-old in recent days. The director of the middle school attended by the 13-year-old and her teachers will also be questioned, to understand if she had shown signs of unease at the small school.