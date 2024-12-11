A total of 13 women have been poisoned by the respiratory route, two of them seriously, due to the combustion of a brazier in a property in the Badajoz town of Solana de los Barros, sources from the 112 Emergency Center of Extremadura have reported.

All of them, aged between 50 and 70 years old, have been transferred to hospital centers. Specifically, six to the Tierra de Barros hospital (Almendralejo) and seven to Mérida.

Among the latter are the two women, 50 and 53 years old, whose health condition is serious. Eight of them – three in the Mérida hospital and five in Almendralejo – present a clinical picture of minor severity and one shows mild poisoning.

The remaining two were transferred to the Tierra de Barros hospital by family members or their own means, they have specified from 112, which does not provide data on the clinical condition they present.

The poisoning occurred this afternoon inside a home located on Alfredo Arnes Street in the aforementioned town in Badajoz, the same sources have reported.

They have even moved to the house three land health unitsamong them an Urgent Medicalized Unit (UME), health personnel from the Continuing Care Point (PAC) of the municipality of Aceuchal, firefighters from the Almendralejo Local Park and agents from the Civil Guard.