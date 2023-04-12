The French media ‘Mediapart’ published on Tuesday, April 11, an investigation in which thirteen women accuse actor Gérard Depardieu of violence and sexual abuse. This is not the first time that the interpreter has faced this type of accusation, since in 2021 he was charged with rape and sexual assault. With complaints piling up, the French film legend is increasingly under the scrutiny of women’s rights groups.

Alleged abuses against women once again persecute French actor Gérard Depardieu.

On Tuesday April 11, the French medium ‘Mediapart’ published 13 testimonies from women who point to Depardieu for sexual violence, in events that would have occurred from 2004 to 2022, during the filming of 11 films.

Their voices are now added to that of actress Charlotte Arnould, for which the artist was charged in 2021 with rape and sexual assault.

The research tells the modus operandi of the 74-year-old actor, who took advantage of his popularity and position of power to abuse his victims. Among these, from makeup artists and extras or extras to actresses and colleagues from other departments. And the abuse was also varied: touching -under the underwear, between the legs, the buttocks and the chest- or obscene comments and even sexual moans.

Of the thirteen, none filed a complaint and only three went to testify in court. The reason: they thought that his word would not be enough compared to that of a media superstar like Depardieu. And they did not lack reasons, since, according to the article in the French media, these abuses occurred in front of the entire production team, but nobody did anything.

Far from trying to help the victims, some testimonies say that the cast even laughed at the abuse of the French interpreter. For those who dared to complain, the answer was repeated: “Please, it’s Gérard!”

“Some gave up, others don’t even think about it. All this because of the feeling that their word would weigh little in front of the French film star and because it could even sign the end of their careers”, points out the investigation of ‘Mediapart’.

Testimony in Mediapart of 13 women who accuse Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault © France 24

One of the accusations is Lyla, pseudonym to remain anonymous. She was 24 years old when in 2014 she began working as an extra in the film ‘Big House’ (2015), directed by Jean Emmanuel Godart. Depardieu took advantage of her role as a brothel owner to try to sexually abuse her.

“Without warning, Gérard Depardieu put his hand under my dress. I felt his fingers trying to reach my panties. I pushed her hand away. But he continued. He became aggressive, tried to take off my underwear and touch me: I understood that this was not part of his character. If he hadn’t stopped him, he would have made it, ”said the actress.

When she went to tell it to the filming set, as confirmed by Isabel Butel, wardrobe assistant during the recordings, nobody took her seriously. The misogynistic and macho environment and the lack of credibility in her words was about to make her give up and not report what happened. But in the end she changed her mind and decided to do it for the victims of the alleged sexual predator.

“I refuse to be part of the problem by allowing this type of behavior by remaining silent,” he said. Lyla in reference to the case of actress Charlotte Arnould.

“His name is Gérard Depardieu. You are being investigated for rape and sexual assault (…) You are disgusting, but the worst thing is that the French are still on your side,” film director Andréa Bescond published on her Instagram account, regarding to impunity and the laundering of the actor.

the one of Lyla It is just one more of all the accusations of abuse that the renowned interpreter faces. And the accusations do not only come from women.

« When the arrival sur le tournage, the disait: “Ça sent la chatte ici !” ». A casting guideline also found two films: « Il hurlait entre les prizes : “La chatte, la chatte, la chatte!” ; “Ta chatte, elle mouille”. » #depardieuhttps://t.co/352jA4rtFY — Dimitri L’hours (@DimitriLhours) April 11, 2023



A casting director also noticed him in two movies. “He was yelling between takes: ‘Pussy, pussy, pussy!’ When he got on set, he said, ‘It smells like pussy in here!'” Picks up the ‘Mediapart’ piece.

The film ‘L’autre Dumas’ (2010) and the Netflix series ‘Marseille’ (2016-2018) are other productions in which, according to the French media, the episodes of sexual violence occurred.

Depardieu has not publicly commented on all these accusations, but his legal team has indicated that the actor categorically denies any type of accusation.

His defense adds that the interpreter has “no reprehensible behavior with women” and that he is “a true gentleman.” A statement denied by more and more women, mostly young and beginners in the world of cinema.

With local media